The Taliban killed her first three husbands. She prays peace will save the fourth
The mother of five fears he will share the fate of his three brothers, killed in the country’s endless wars
22 September 2020 - 19:16
Heavily pregnant Taj Bibi prays for her fourth husband as the Afghan soldier sets off to battle the Taliban, hoping his fate won’t be the same as that of his three brothers – her first three husbands – all killed fighting the militants.
Clashes between Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents have not died down despite peace talks in Qatar that have raised hopes for an end to Afghanistan’s seemingly endless cycle of war...
