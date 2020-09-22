World

Things could either go bad or ‘Hamdoki’ for Sudan as its future hangs in the balance

The government seeks aid to avoid a catastrophe with possible implications for the region

22 September 2020 - 19:16 By Campbell MacDiarmid

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok is so well-liked in Khartoum that his name has become synonymous with good. When things are going well, they are said to be “Hamdoki”. “Thank you Hamdok” has become a popular hashtag. But these days in Sudan’s capital, there is less to be thankful for.

Hamdok is a popular leader in an unenviable role. He leads a bankrupt country facing a billion-dollar bill for a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of civil war. People’s hopes are buoyed by recent success in toppling a dictator, but with the economy in free fall, life is getting tougher daily...

