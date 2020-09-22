‘This is genocide’: China’s Uighurs ‘being wiped out with forced abortions’
Beijing admits drop on birth rate but denies women are forced into birth-control plans in mass-detention camps
22 September 2020 - 19:16
Chinese officials have admitted that birth rates have plummeted among its ethnic Uighurs, fuelling claims that Beijing is subjecting its Muslim minority to a campaign of forced birth control.
Official statistics show that in Xinjiang, the northwestern province where most of the country’s 10 million Uighurs live, birth rates dropped by almost a third in 2018. The statistics follow accusations that Beijing is trying to reduce the Uighur population by threatening women with fines or spells in mass-detention camps if they flout harsh family-planning measures...
