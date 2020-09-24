World

Divisive as ever, the Donald sharpens his pencil against diversity

Trump has barred government contractors from training that says the US is inherently ‘racist or sexist’

24 September 2020 - 19:13 By Ben Riley-Smith

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring government agencies and contractors from holding training sessions that teach America is “fundamentally racist or sexist”, again forcing the spotlight on cultural clashes.

The executive order’s list of issues that cannot be promoted through diversity training include suggesting that someone “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Divisive as ever, the Donald sharpens his pencil against diversity World
  2. Fall in Covid-19 viral load raises hopes next wave may be less deadly World
  3. Is it revenge? A game? Either way, orca attacks are no fun for boat crews World
  4. Well, doggone it if the best Covid testing lab hasn’t got four legs World
  5. Eye on the world – September 25 2020 World

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Hungary PM Orban endorses Trump in November US election World
  2. Harry, Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election World
  3. Rest in power: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice and a cult hero World
  4. Biden blasts Trump's plan to push Supreme Court nominee ahead of election World
X