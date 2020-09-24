Divisive as ever, the Donald sharpens his pencil against diversity

Trump has barred government contractors from training that says the US is inherently ‘racist or sexist’

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring government agencies and contractors from holding training sessions that teach America is “fundamentally racist or sexist”, again forcing the spotlight on cultural clashes.



The executive order’s list of issues that cannot be promoted through diversity training include suggesting that someone “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex”...