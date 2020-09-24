Fall in Covid-19 viral load raises hopes next wave may be less deadly

The decrease in the chance of severe illness, death could be a result of more social distancing and mask-wearing

Viral load is getting smaller as the Covid-19 pandemic progresses, scientists have discovered, raising hopes that a second wave could be less deadly.



Separate studies from the US and Italy established that patients tended to take on fewer viral particles as the outbreak went on, corresponding to a lower chance of death...