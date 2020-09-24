Is it revenge? A game? Either way, orca attacks are no fun for boat crews

Spanish marine agency bans sailing after 29 ramming raids leave vessels crippled and occupants terrified

A mysterious spate of attacks by orcas on boats off Spain’s coast has prompted authorities to ban people setting sail from the country’s northwestern tip.



The unprecedented attacks have crippled vessels and terrified crew members, and created a slew of hypotheses about what could have angered the whales...