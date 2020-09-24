Well, doggone it if the best Covid testing lab hasn’t got four legs

These canny canines find the disease five days before people get any clinical symptoms, it is claimed

Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus began sniffing passenger samples at Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa airport this week, authorities said, in a pilot project running alongside more usual testing at the airport.



The dogs’ efficiency has not been proven in comparative scientific studies so passengers who volunteer to be tested and are suspected virus carriers are told to also take a swab to confirm the result...