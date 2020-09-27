Even against rosary-wielding Biden, Trump may swing the Catholic vote
ANALYSIS | His Supreme Court pick will prove critical to wooing this important voting bloc in the swing states
27 September 2020 - 19:28
For those gaming out how the battle to fill the open Supreme Court seat could affect the presidential election, one voting bloc jumps out: Catholics.
They are a critical constituency in the states that are likely to decide the result, with many Irish and Italian Catholics in the midwestern states Donald Trump flipped in 2016 - Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin - and sizeable Hispanic populations in Florida and Arizona. They are also a group with which Trump did well at the last election...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.