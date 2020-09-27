Even against rosary-wielding Biden, Trump may swing the Catholic vote

ANALYSIS | His Supreme Court pick will prove critical to wooing this important voting bloc in the swing states

For those gaming out how the battle to fill the open Supreme Court seat could affect the presidential election, one voting bloc jumps out: Catholics.



They are a critical constituency in the states that are likely to decide the result, with many Irish and Italian Catholics in the midwestern states Donald Trump flipped in 2016 - Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin - and sizeable Hispanic populations in Florida and Arizona. They are also a group with which Trump did well at the last election...