Fresh hell: as a second Covid peak hits Europe, these are the hard lessons
ANALYSIS | The continent faces rising cases and deaths, but the outcome could be very different this time around
27 September 2020 - 19:27
“Almost all the indicators are on the rise,” warned Sophie Vaux, an epidemiologist and programme director at Santé Publique France last week; the coronavirus was once again in an “ascendant phase”, its spread “exponential”.
Vaux’s analysis is hard to fault. Accident and emergency admissions linked to suspected Covid cases rose by 21% in France last week. Hospital admissions were up 34% and intensive care admissions rose by 40%. As one might expect, the death toll was also up. It rose 25% on the week, with 332 deaths recorded in French hospitals and retirement homes, according to data published on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.