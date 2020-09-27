Fresh hell: as a second Covid peak hits Europe, these are the hard lessons

ANALYSIS | The continent faces rising cases and deaths, but the outcome could be very different this time around

“Almost all the indicators are on the rise,” warned Sophie Vaux, an epidemiologist and programme director at Santé Publique France last week; the coronavirus was once again in an “ascendant phase”, its spread “exponential”.



Vaux’s analysis is hard to fault. Accident and emergency admissions linked to suspected Covid cases rose by 21% in France last week. Hospital admissions were up 34% and intensive care admissions rose by 40%. As one might expect, the death toll was also up. It rose 25% on the week, with 332 deaths recorded in French hospitals and retirement homes, according to data published on Friday...