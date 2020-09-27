World

How does David Attenborough gift a royal? A fossil fit for a prince, naturally

Although when the legend visited Prince George it would hardly have mattered – he’s a hero in the family

27 September 2020 - 19:27 By Hannah Furness

When visiting two future kings at home it may be difficult to come up with a suitable gift to mark the occasion.

Fortunately Sir David Attenborough had just the thing in his pocket: the tooth of a 23-million-year-old giant shark he found on holiday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 28 2020 World
  2. Even against rosary-wielding Biden, Trump may swing the Catholic vote World
  3. How does David Attenborough gift a royal? A fossil fit for a prince, naturally World
  4. IS may be smashed, but scattered radicals attack Europe ‘every fortnight’ World
  5. Fresh hell: as a second Covid peak hits Europe, these are the hard lessons World

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. The spectacular life of Sir David Attenborough Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Cambridges share adorable pics of Prince George as he turns seven Lifestyle
  3. SNAPS | The wonders of Sir David Attenborough's 'Seven Worlds, One Planet' Lifestyle
  4. How Attenborough nature documentaries inspired new 'Lion King' Lifestyle
  5. David Attenborough doccie gives a dark warning about 'Our Planet' Lifestyle
  6. Royal baby alert! Princess Eugenie is pregnant Lifestyle
X