How does David Attenborough gift a royal? A fossil fit for a prince, naturally

Although when the legend visited Prince George it would hardly have mattered – he’s a hero in the family

When visiting two future kings at home it may be difficult to come up with a suitable gift to mark the occasion.



Fortunately Sir David Attenborough had just the thing in his pocket: the tooth of a 23-million-year-old giant shark he found on holiday...