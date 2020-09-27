IS may be smashed, but scattered radicals attack Europe ‘every fortnight’

There have been 33 known plots over 15 months since the Islamic State collapsed, says a report

Jihadists have carried out or attempted a terror attack every fortnight in Europe following the fall of the Islamic State group, according to a study.



An analysis has catalogued 33 known plots in Europe in 15 months since IS was driven out of Baghuz, its last stronghold, in March 2019. The report concludes the threat from Islamist terror remains at levels “that would have been seen as close to disastrous a decade previously”...