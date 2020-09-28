World

Eye on the world – September 29 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

28 September 2020 - 19:21
Embers glow on a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St Helena, California.
SEPTEMBER’S EMBERS Embers glow on a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St Helena, California.
Image: Stephen Lam
A Palestinian girl looks on as she sits in a box on the back of a bicycle in Gaza City.
BROOD A Palestinian girl looks on as she sits in a box on the back of a bicycle in Gaza City.
Image: Mohammed Salem
Sylvain, alias Freaky Hoody, a primary school teacher and France’s ‘most tattooed man’, poses in Paris.
FREAKY LESSONS Sylvain, alias Freaky Hoody, a primary school teacher and France’s ‘most tattooed man’, poses in Paris.
Image: Charles Platiau
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.
ABORT MISSION! Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.
Image: Toya Sarno Jordan
People exercise by the seaside as Israel imposes a second lockdown amid a rise in infections in Tel Aviv.
EVERY TOM, DOG AND HARRY People exercise by the seaside as Israel imposes a second lockdown amid a rise in infections in Tel Aviv.
Image: Corinna Kern
Supporters of India’s main opposition Congress party are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata.
BROTHERS IN ARMS Supporters of India’s main opposition Congress party are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata.
Image: Rupak De Chowdhuri

Most read

  1. What’s INNA nasal spray? A possible eradicator of Covid-19 World
  2. Give ole sleepy Joe a drug test, says Trump ahead of TV debate World
  3. Who will save Hollywood from its superheroes? World
  4. Amazon is now cowboy country as sellers cheat their way to the top World
  5. Eye on the world – September 29 2020 World

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X