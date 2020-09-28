Eye on the world – September 29 2020
Six of the best pictures of the day
28 September 2020 - 19:21
SEPTEMBER’S EMBERS Embers glow on a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St Helena, California.
Image: Stephen Lam
BROOD A Palestinian girl looks on as she sits in a box on the back of a bicycle in Gaza City.
Image: Mohammed Salem
FREAKY LESSONS Sylvain, alias Freaky Hoody, a primary school teacher and France’s ‘most tattooed man’, poses in Paris.
Image: Charles Platiau
ABORT MISSION! Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.
Image: Toya Sarno Jordan
EVERY TOM, DOG AND HARRY People exercise by the seaside as Israel imposes a second lockdown amid a rise in infections in Tel Aviv.
Image: Corinna Kern
BROTHERS IN ARMS Supporters of India’s main opposition Congress party are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata.
Image: Rupak De Chowdhuri