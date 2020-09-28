Give ole sleepy Joe a drug test, says Trump ahead of TV debate

But the pressure is on the incumbent Donald as poll-leader Biden could do some real damage

After months of ridiculing Joe Biden’s mental faculties, Donald Trump is braced for the challenge of a reinvigorated opponent in the first of the televised presidential debates on Tuesday.



Having relished the prospect of facing off against the 77-year-old former vice-president, Trump appeared to be preparing his excuses in advance should he come off second best in Cleveland...