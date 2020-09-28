What’s INNA nasal spray? A possible eradicator of Covid-19

An immunity-boosting nose spray that gave ‘96% Covid-19 cover’ in ferrets is nothing to sniff at, say scientists

Weekly use of a nasal spray could give 96% protection from coronavirus, new research from Public Health England (PHE) shows.



The new preventive treatment could move to human trials within months, after successful results on ferrets...