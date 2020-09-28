World

What’s INNA nasal spray? A possible eradicator of Covid-19

An immunity-boosting nose spray that gave ‘96% Covid-19 cover’ in ferrets is nothing to sniff at, say scientists

28 September 2020 - 19:22 By Sarah Knapton

Weekly use of a nasal spray could give 96% protection from coronavirus, new research from Public Health England (PHE) shows.

The new preventive treatment could move to human trials within months, after successful results on ferrets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What’s INNA nasal spray? A possible eradicator of Covid-19 World
  2. Give ole sleepy Joe a drug test, says Trump ahead of TV debate World
  3. Who will save Hollywood from its superheroes? World
  4. Amazon is now cowboy country as sellers cheat their way to the top World
  5. Eye on the world – September 29 2020 World

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Piles of dirty hospital linen, clothes found dumped in ... South Africa
  2. COVID-19 Wrap | Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 90%, 22 new deaths recorded South Africa
  3. J&J Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial Lifestyle
  4. More than 600,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in SA South Africa
  5. China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines expected to reach 610 ... World
X