What’s INNA nasal spray? A possible eradicator of Covid-19
An immunity-boosting nose spray that gave ‘96% Covid-19 cover’ in ferrets is nothing to sniff at, say scientists
28 September 2020 - 19:22
Weekly use of a nasal spray could give 96% protection from coronavirus, new research from Public Health England (PHE) shows.
The new preventive treatment could move to human trials within months, after successful results on ferrets...
