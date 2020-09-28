Who will save Hollywood from its superheroes?

It will take more than a Marvel to save the cinema now

“Nobody knows anything,” the screenwriter William Goldman famously said of Hollywood.



As I’ve said before, there are few days when I don’t think this as I tune in to the latest news on the plague. Now, with the failure of the film that Hollywood was hoping would pull punters back into the cinema – Christopher Nolan’s Tenet – the wise words have lapped themselves as the pandemic cuts a swathe through an art form that we were already increasingly viewing as irretrievably decaying. Not decadent, which sounds like fun, but actually crumbling...