As if poaching and drought aren’t enough, now Zim ellies are threatened by toxins
In just more than a month, 34 elephants have died, with wildlife authorities blaming toxic micro-organisms
29 September 2020 - 20:06
Zimbabwe plans to send brain tissue samples from dead elephants to the US to test for toxic micro-organisms blamed for hundreds of their deaths in neighbouring Botswana, the parks authority said.
Thirty-four elephants have died in western Zimbabwe since August 24, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director-general Fulton Mangwanya told a parliamentary committee on Monday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.