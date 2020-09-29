World

As if poaching and drought aren’t enough, now Zim ellies are threatened by toxins

In just more than a month, 34 elephants have died, with wildlife authorities blaming toxic micro-organisms

29 September 2020 - 20:06 By MacDonald Dzirutwe

Zimbabwe plans to send brain tissue samples from dead elephants to the US to test for toxic micro-organisms blamed for hundreds of their deaths in neighbouring Botswana, the parks authority said.

Thirty-four elephants have died in western Zimbabwe since August 24, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director-general Fulton Mangwanya told a parliamentary committee on Monday...

