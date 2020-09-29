It’s time to round up the flat-chested ‘heart-attack gender gap’ facts

Cardiologist Angela Maas’s book explains the disparity between the sexes when it comes to heart health

Prof Angela Maas will never forget the moment she realised she was failing her female patients. It was the early 1990s and she was treating a woman who had typical symptoms of heart disease — shortness of breath, fatigue, sporadic chest pains, but for whom no diagnosis could be found.



Until that time Maas had been dealing with her female patients as she had been taught during her cardiology training, that is, in exactly the same way as men, even if it was clearly not working...