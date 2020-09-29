World

It’s time to round up the flat-chested ‘heart-attack gender gap’ facts

Cardiologist Angela Maas’s book explains the disparity between the sexes when it comes to heart health

29 September 2020 - 20:06 By Isla Whitcroft

Prof Angela Maas will never forget the moment she realised she was failing her female patients. It was the early 1990s and she was treating a woman who had typical symptoms of heart disease — shortness of breath, fatigue, sporadic chest pains,  but for whom no diagnosis could be found.

Until that time Maas had been dealing with her female patients as she had been taught during her cardiology training, that is, in exactly the same way as men, even if it was clearly not working...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 30 2020 World
  2. As if poaching and drought aren’t enough, now Zim ellies are threatened by ... World
  3. It’s time to round up the flat-chested ‘heart-attack gender gap’ facts World
  4. Model agency boss and supermodel’s ex faces long list of rape accusations World
  5. The ‘jobs president’ has his work cut out for him World

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail

Related articles

  1. South Africans with heart diseases neglecting treatment because of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. People under 55 without comorbidities slip down Covid-19 test priority list South Africa
  3. Advocacy group wants food packaging to have tobacco-style warning labels South Africa
  4. Women who consume sugary drinks daily may be at greater risk of a stroke Health & Sex
X