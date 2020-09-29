World

Model agency boss and supermodel’s ex faces long list of rape accusations

Gérald Marie denies sex assault claims by three former models and a journalist as an inquiry gets under way

29 September 2020 - 20:06 By David Chazan

A former boss of one of the world’s biggest modelling agencies is under investigation in France over accusations of rape and sexual assault, say prosecutors.

Three ex-models accuse Gérald Marie, who was president of the European arm of Elite Model Management for 25 years, of raping or sexually assaulting them when they were 17, 19 and 20. Marie, 70, the former husband of Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, denies the allegations, which date back to the 1980s and 1990s. He is now chairperson of a Paris modelling agency, Oui Management...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 30 2020 World
  2. As if poaching and drought aren’t enough, now Zim ellies are threatened by ... World
  3. It’s time to round up the flat-chested ‘heart-attack gender gap’ facts World
  4. Model agency boss and supermodel’s ex faces long list of rape accusations World
  5. The ‘jobs president’ has his work cut out for him World

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail

Related articles

  1. Who will save Hollywood from its superheroes? World
  2. Queen strips convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of honorary CBE Lifestyle
  3. Women in battle dress: how clothes have been used as a form of protest Opinion & Analysis
  4. Cancel culture: positive social change or online harassment? World
  5. South Korea's Moon under fire over sex offender's family funeral World
  6. Kevin Spacey compares lockdown to #MeToo - 'I know what it's like being told ... Lifestyle
X