Model agency boss and supermodel’s ex faces long list of rape accusations
Gérald Marie denies sex assault claims by three former models and a journalist as an inquiry gets under way
29 September 2020 - 20:06
A former boss of one of the world’s biggest modelling agencies is under investigation in France over accusations of rape and sexual assault, say prosecutors.
Three ex-models accuse Gérald Marie, who was president of the European arm of Elite Model Management for 25 years, of raping or sexually assaulting them when they were 17, 19 and 20. Marie, 70, the former husband of Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, denies the allegations, which date back to the 1980s and 1990s. He is now chairperson of a Paris modelling agency, Oui Management...
