The ‘jobs president’ has his work cut out for him

With his jobs boom gone bust, Trump will need an election miracle

“Donald Trump is the jobs president,” declares one campaign ad rolled out ahead of the first election debate on Tuesday night.



Away from the ad’s rousing music and images of whirring factories, the “jobs president” is in fact fighting an unemployment crisis damaging his re-election bid. Trump was voted in on the promise to take back jobs moved offshore to the likes of China and Mexico, but the US has instead suffered unprecedented layoffs in 2020. In a matter of months, the unemployment rate went from a 50-year low to the highest since the Great Depression. How did Trump’s jobs boom go bust?..