Covid may kill another million, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it
As global deaths pass the million mark, we canvass the experts on what the future trajectory will be
30 September 2020 - 19:25
It is “not impossible” that another million could die before a vaccine becomes available, says Dr Mike Ryan, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation. Better treatments and effective vaccines might not be enough on their own to prevent deaths surpassing two million.
“Are we prepared to do what it takes to avoid that number?” he asked. “Unless we do it all, the number you speak about is not only imaginable, but, unfortunately and sadly, very likely.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.