Covid may kill another million, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it

As global deaths pass the million mark, we canvass the experts on what the future trajectory will be

30 September 2020 - 19:25 By Dominic Gilbert and Anne Gulland

It is “not impossible” that another million could die before a vaccine becomes available, says Dr Mike Ryan, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation. Better treatments and effective vaccines might not be enough on their own to prevent deaths surpassing two million.

“Are we prepared to do what it takes to avoid that number?” he asked. “Unless we do it all, the number you speak about is not only imaginable, but, unfortunately and sadly, very likely.”..

