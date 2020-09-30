Eye on the world – October 1 2020
Six of the best pictures of the day
30 September 2020 - 19:22
INFERNAL Two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers are reflected in the pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Nigeria.
Image: Afolabi Sotunde
ON CLOUD NINE A man walks on the suspension bridge in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image: Navesh Chitrakar
LOVE LIVES HERE Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro holds his dog Nestor during a sanction ceremony of the law for the defence of animals at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.
Image: Adriano Machado
10 CROWNING STREET PM Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London.
Image: Hannah McKay
HEARTACHE A Palestinian girl cries as she is comforted by her uncle after Israeli forces demolished her family's house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Image: Mussa Qawasma
BROKEN Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California.
Image: Adrees Latif