Footloose and fact-free: Trump’s bullying backfires in Biden showdown

ANALYSIS | In a horrible display of mudslinging, the president may have ruined a chance to reach voters he needs

Down in the opinion polls with five weeks to go until the November election, US President Donald Trump sought to use the first presidential debate to bully his way back into the race.



Repeatedly interrupting and sparring with opponent Joe Biden, the Republican incumbent tried to knock the Democratic former vice-president off his feet on Tuesday night and alter the dynamic of a contest he has been losing for months...