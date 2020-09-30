I’ll do his time, says Auschwitz director of boy jailed for blasphemy

It’s not enough to just like something on Facebook or retweet it, says Piotr Cywinski

The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has offered to serve time for a Nigerian child who was convicted of blasphemy and ordered to spend 10 years in prison by a Sharia court.



In an open letter, Piotr Cywinski asked Nigeria’s president to intervene and pardon 13-year-old Omar Farouq for the conviction...