I’ll do his time, says Auschwitz director of boy jailed for blasphemy

It’s not enough to just like something on Facebook or retweet it, says Piotr Cywinski

30 September 2020 - 19:18 By Will Brown

The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has offered to serve time for a Nigerian child who was convicted of blasphemy and ordered to spend 10 years in prison by a Sharia court.

In an open letter, Piotr Cywinski asked Nigeria’s president to intervene and pardon 13-year-old Omar Farouq for the conviction...

