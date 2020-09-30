I’ll do his time, says Auschwitz director of boy jailed for blasphemy
It’s not enough to just like something on Facebook or retweet it, says Piotr Cywinski
30 September 2020 - 19:18
The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has offered to serve time for a Nigerian child who was convicted of blasphemy and ordered to spend 10 years in prison by a Sharia court.
In an open letter, Piotr Cywinski asked Nigeria’s president to intervene and pardon 13-year-old Omar Farouq for the conviction...
