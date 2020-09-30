World

No going hungry if we tuck into fonio washed down with marama

With 90% of the world’s food coming from just 15 plants, scientists are exploring how to expand our repertoire

30 September 2020 - 19:17 By Emma Gatten

Fonio porridge for breakfast? Or perhaps an akkoub omelette, with a warming mug of morama?

These are among the foods we could soon be eating, according to a report calling for us to diversify our plant intake and protect against “food shocks” in a changing climate...

