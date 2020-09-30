Worse for wear: clothes pile up in warehouses as second-hand market crashes
Donations have mounted as people stuck at home clear out their wardrobes – a boon in normal times
30 September 2020 - 19:15
Clothes recycling is the pressure-release valve of fast fashion, and it’s breaking under Covid-19 curbs.
The multibillion-dollar trade in second-hand clothing helps prevent the global fashion industry’s growing pile of waste going straight to landfill, while keeping wardrobes clear for next season’s designs. But it’s facing a crisis...
