Eye on the world – October 2 2020
Six of the best pictures of the day
01 October 2020 - 19:19
PATRIOTIC Members of the Hong Kong Police Honour Guard attend a flag-raising ceremony marking China's National Day at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong.
Image: Lam Yik
BY THE BALLS French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the annual tech conference 'Inno Generation' in Paris.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes
PUBLIC MELTDOWNS Two ice sculptures depicting US President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sit across the Hudson River in New York City.
Image: Carlo Allegri
PITTSTOP Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Image: Mike Segar
MALLEABLE A boy works for $3 per day during his school holidays to assist his family, at a glass factory in Cairo.
Image: Mohamed Abd El Ghany
UPLIFTING A woman reads a book at Chobhar, a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image: Navesh Chitrakar