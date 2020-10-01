World

Helen Reddy: ‘chosen’ by God to give voice to a feminist anthem

After moving to the US from Australia she won a Grammy and sold 80 million albums worldwide

01 October 2020 - 19:15 By Telegraph Obituary

Helen Reddy, who has died at the age of 78, was a singer and songwriter whose song I Am Woman became a rallying cry for the nascent feminist movement; when she picked up her Grammy Award for best female artist in 1973, she famously thanked God - “for She makes everything possible”.

Written with her friend, the guitarist Ray Burton, I Am Woman (“Oh yes, I am wise/But it’s wisdom born of pain/Yes, I’ve paid the price/But look how much I gained”) came out of Reddy’s alignment with the burgeoning women’s rights movement, thanks in part to reading the work of the Australian rock critic and feminist writer Lillian Roxon. Looking for songs that reflected her increasingly positive self-image, she found none, she said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 2 2020 World
  2. How Zuckerberg really wants to be in your face. And boy does he hate Apple World
  3. Helen Reddy: ‘chosen’ by God to give voice to a feminist anthem World
  4. Covid shut the door on spies – and opened another World
  5. The ‘Alzheimer’s village’ where the old world is not forgotten World

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Related articles

  1. Rest in power: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice and a cult hero World
  2. OBITUARY | George Bizos, human rights advocate with courage and integrity South Africa
  3. OBITUARY | Samuel Pholoto: A class warrior who lived to see freedom in his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Dana Zatopkova: Heroine in Olympic love story Opinion & Analysis
  5. OBITUARY | Kirk Douglas: A rugged life and career 1916-2020 Opinion & Analysis
  6. OBITUARY | Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare: Wild Geese mercenary leader 1919-2020 Opinion & Analysis
X