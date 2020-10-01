How Zuckerberg really wants to be in your face. And boy does he hate Apple

The Facebook chief’s prediction for how we’ll see holograms could be bad news for the iPhone maker

Video calling has become a staple of staying connected during the pandemic. Even technology’s fiercest critics could not begrudge the industry for creating a mode of communication that made lockdown much easier than it could have been. But despite it being a crutch so many of us rely upon, it may not be the go-to for long - at least, that’s if you believe Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.



In the future we’re more likely to be wearing a dashing pair of specs kitted out with augmented reality. What they’ll allow us to do is project a hologram of our friend or loved one nearby and allow us to interact with virtual objects, like a deck of cards. It’s very Star Wars - but as we’ve seen with “live” performances from deceased rapper Tupac Shakur and soul icon Whitney Houston, holograms are no future-gazing fantasy...