The ‘Alzheimer’s village’ where the old world is not forgotten

You won’t find nurses in white coats here, where residents maintain contact with the lives they once knew

Residents of the purpose-built village near Dax in southwestern France shop for groceries, get pampered at the hair salon and enjoy music recitals just like anyone else.



But this is no ordinary gated community - each of its 105 permanent residents has Alzheimer’s disease...