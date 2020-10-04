British Museum in row over Aboriginal shield ‘taken’ by Captain Cook
No mention is made of the violent incident during which the artefact was taken, activists say
04 October 2020 - 17:20
The British Museum is embroiled in a row with Australian activists amid claims it has downplayed Captain Cook’s role in procuring an Aboriginal shield on display.
Activists criticised the institution for trying to “confuse” visitors about the origins of the artefact, claims which the museum has rejected...
