World

Top docs, VIP dining and chandeliers: only the best Covid care for Trump

The Walter Reed National Medical Centre, which saved Ronald Reagan’s life, has served every US president

04 October 2020 - 17:20 By Jessica Carpani

The sprawling 243-acre military medical facility, where President Donald Trump has checked in as a patient after contracting Covid-19, features a secure conference room, a living space decked out with couches - and is finished off with a chandelier.

The Walter Reed National Medical Centre, where White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that Trump would be spending a “few days”, is the world’s largest joint military medical centre. Located about 15km from the White House, in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump will stay in the Presidential Suite, often referred to as Ward 71. The suite is one of six special patient rooms reserved for high-ranking military officers and members of the White House cabinet. There, he will be attended to by some of its 7,000 or so staff, including the nation’s top doctors...

