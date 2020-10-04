Veep is for victory: Pence braces for battle as he steps into Trump’s shoes
With the president sidelined, pressure is on the vice-president to turn Biden's lead around
04 October 2020 - 17:20
Mike Pence, the US vice-president, announced on Saturday he would be holding a “Make America Great Again” campaign event this week even as he braces to potentially take over presidential duties should Donald Trump’s health deteriorate.
Pence will be in Peoria, Arizona - a battleground state - on Thursday with an unspecified number of supporters in attendance, despite criticism at the way the Trump campaign has handled in-person events during the pandemic. He is set to play a much more significant role on the campaign trail in the final month now that Trump and Trump family members have postponed all scheduled in-person events...
