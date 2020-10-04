Zuck-rakers put the boot into Facebook’s flop of a ‘supreme court’

The company’s Oversight Board isn’t even running and already it’s being undermined by a copycat

You know what it’s like: you wait ages for Facebook to create its own independent supreme court to hear appeals against its censorship decisions, and then two come along at once. As medieval Europe was split between two rival popes, Facebook’s high priests now have an antipope.



The confusingly named “Real Oversight Board”, launched only one month before the US presidential election, claims it will hold Facebook to account in the way the company’s actual Oversight Board cannot. The Antiboard has a left-of-centre bent and includes some of Facebook’s most heavyweight critics, such as the philosopher of surveillance Shoshana Zuboff, early investor Roger McNamee and Britain’s Damian Collins MP...