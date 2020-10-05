Eye on the world – October 5 2020
Six of the best pictures of the day
05 October 2020 - 11:45
DISTORTED MESSAGE A woman looks at the sculpture ‘alphabetti spaghetti’ created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail in London.
Image: Simon Dawson
HOT SALE A shop is on fire after recent shelling during a military conflict in Stepanakert over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, recognised by some as a part of Azerbaijan.
Image: Gor Kroyan
DELUGE Antigovernment protesters are sprayed by a water cannon in Santiago, Chile.
Image: Ivan Alvarado
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP A Guajajara child looks on in the village of Urucu Jurua, Brazil.
Image: Adriano Machado
GUARDED GARLAND Police officers stand by during a demonstration in Berlin.
Image: Christian Mang
FLYING FISH A boy jumps into the sea at Karakoy district in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image: Umit Bektas
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.