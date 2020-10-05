World

Eye on the world – October 5 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

05 October 2020 - 11:45
A woman looks at the sculpture ‘alphabetti spaghetti’ created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail in London.
DISTORTED MESSAGE A woman looks at the sculpture ‘alphabetti spaghetti’ created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail in London.
Image: Simon Dawson
A shop is on fire after recent shelling during a military conflict in Stepanakert over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, recognised by some as a part of Azerbaijan.
HOT SALE A shop is on fire after recent shelling during a military conflict in Stepanakert over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, recognised by some as a part of Azerbaijan.
Image: Gor Kroyan
Antigovernment protesters are sprayed by a water cannon in Santiago, Chile.
DELUGE Antigovernment protesters are sprayed by a water cannon in Santiago, Chile.
Image: Ivan Alvarado
A Guajajara child looks on in the village of Urucu Jurua, Brazil.
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP A Guajajara child looks on in the village of Urucu Jurua, Brazil.
Image: Adriano Machado
Police officers stand by during a demonstration in Berlin.
GUARDED GARLAND Police officers stand by during a demonstration in Berlin.
Image: Christian Mang
A boy jumps into the sea at Karakoy district in Istanbul, Turkey.
FLYING FISH A boy jumps into the sea at Karakoy district in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image: Umit Bektas

