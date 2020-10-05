He saved lives in Afghanistan and now he’s Trump’s doc. Just who is Sean Conley?

The 40-year-old is believed to be the first doctor of osteopathy to serve as the presidential physician

Confusing reports about the state of Donald Trump’s health have intensified the focus on his physician of the past two years, Dr Sean Conley. Conley’s cautiously optimistic pronouncements were contradicted by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, who said that he understood that the US president’s vitals had been “very concerning”.



It is not the first time a physician to Trump has found himself at the centre of medical controversy. During the last presidential campaign, Harold Bornstein, then Trump’s doctor, released a letter saying he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”. Ronny Jackson, the first presidential physician, also gave Trump a glowing medical testimony, saying he had “great genes”...