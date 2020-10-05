Prayers and positivity from faithful as Covid-19 dumps on Trump

Supporters drove ‘six to 10 hours’ to show their support for the US president, while others held rallies in their states

Jennifer Gilde brought a camp chair along with her to Walter Reed Hospital, where Donald Trump is being treated for coronavirus, so she could stay outside overnight to show her support for the US president.



Despite living just 40 minutes away, Gilde has been here, perched in her camp chair, since Saturday afternoon to share her well wishes for Trump, along with dozens of other supporters...