Calling Meghan now just isn’t suitable for her ‘intimidated’ co-star

Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan Markle’s husband in Suits, says he is a ‘little scared’ to contact the duchess

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star has admitted he is “intimidated” to call her, saying her life has become “completely enormous” and is “wild to watch”.



Patrick J Adams, who played her husband in the Netflix legal drama, said he is a “little scared” to pick up the telephone, not knowing what he would say to her...