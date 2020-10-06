World

Covid resurgence in New York deals blow to localised immunity

The city’s positive test rate had for months been holding at about 1%, now it’s soaring in ‘hot spots’

06 October 2020 - 19:42 By Josie Ensor

New York is reporting “concerning” signs of a coronavirus resurgence, which would dash hopes that its high rate of immunity would spare it from a second wave.

The city, which had been the epicentre of the US’s Covid-19 outbreak before it was hailed as a model of containment, was one of the few success stories in a country struggling to get the pandemic under control. However, it is now seeing the most dramatic uptick in daily cases since June...

