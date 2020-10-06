Titans of greed: Big Tech has sold its soul, says oracle of Silicon Valley

Google, Facebook and Amazon have lost their revolutionary mindset to corporate profit, says Tim O’Reilly

It’s a bold tip about a company whose share price has increased by 1,740% in 16 years, but Tim O’Reilly, he suddenly proclaims halfway through our interview, is “short on Google”.



He’s talking figuratively. “I’m no stockpicker.” But still, for a man who has been called the “Oracle of Silicon Valley”, this is verging on treason. In fact, after a recent slew of staggering stock market listings for tech companies - such as cloud provider Snowflake (up by 80% on day one), video game enabler Unity (up 30%), and this week data cruncher Palantir (up 50% on debut) - it seems crazy. But it should come as no surprise...