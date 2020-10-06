Titans of greed: Big Tech has sold its soul, says oracle of Silicon Valley
Google, Facebook and Amazon have lost their revolutionary mindset to corporate profit, says Tim O’Reilly
06 October 2020 - 19:43
It’s a bold tip about a company whose share price has increased by 1,740% in 16 years, but Tim O’Reilly, he suddenly proclaims halfway through our interview, is “short on Google”.
He’s talking figuratively. “I’m no stockpicker.” But still, for a man who has been called the “Oracle of Silicon Valley”, this is verging on treason. In fact, after a recent slew of staggering stock market listings for tech companies - such as cloud provider Snowflake (up by 80% on day one), video game enabler Unity (up 30%), and this week data cruncher Palantir (up 50% on debut) - it seems crazy. But it should come as no surprise...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.