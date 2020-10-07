Covid-19 after-effects could be more destructive than excess deaths
Apart from the burden on health systems, long Covid is taking working-age people out of the economy
07 October 2020 - 19:39
Many are so fatigued they have barely been able to walk up stairs for months, others still get short of breath from the simplest task and, for some, every bite of food tastes of ash.
For the growing number of people with what is known as “long Covid”, living with the after-effects of Covid-19 has been harder than the virus. Now, experts say it could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than the excess deaths that have occurred since the start of the pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.