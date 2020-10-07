World

Covid-19 after-effects could be more destructive than excess deaths

Apart from the burden on health systems, long Covid is taking working-age people out of the economy

07 October 2020 - 19:39 By Eleanor Steafel

Many are so fatigued they have barely been able to walk up stairs for months, others still get short of breath from the simplest task and, for some, every bite of food tastes of ash.

For the growing number of people with what is known as “long Covid”, living with the after-effects of Covid-19 has been harder than the virus. Now, experts say it could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than the excess deaths that have occurred since the start of the pandemic...

