Greedy tech giants have finally met their match - in a 1930s law

Depression-era act would crush destructive anti-competitive behaviour by the likes of Google and Facebook

They are the world’s largest companies with swollen valuations that stretch into the trillions of dollars. Critics say the likes of Facebook, Amazon and Google have become far too powerful, squashing competitors, wreaking havoc on small businesses, stifling the innovations of their rivals and harming our democracies. Yet for years, politicians in Washington DC have struggled to come up with a coherent strategy to rein in the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest technology companies.



Calls for the break-up of businesses such as Google and Facebook struggle to win cross-party appeal. However, the US House antitrust committee appears to have settled on a new strategy...