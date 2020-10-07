World

Orca attacks on yachts may be acts of revenge, says scientists

Three juvenile killer whales from one pod are responsible for the ramming attacks off the Spanish coast

07 October 2020 - 19:39 By James Badcock

A group of scientists investigating a spate of attacks by orcas on yachts off the coast of Spain in recent months has said their unprecedented behaviour may be a form of revenge by the whales after being injured by humans.

Members of the international working group for Atlantic orcas say they have been able to confirm that three juvenile killer whales from the same pod are responsible for the ramming attacks that have damaged boats...

