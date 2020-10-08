Harry who? William relishes his new role as the ‘People’s Prince’

The once-petulant Wills has become the family’s resident grown-up - all at peace with himself

It was a royal engagement many may have thought would once have been better suited to fun-loving Prince Harry. Surrounded by primary schoolchildren with worms in their hands, the visit to All Saints Catholic Primary School in Liverpool was full of potential pitfalls. Yet as the touching exchanges between the future king and these inner-city children revealed during Monday’s UK TV documentary on the environment, it is William, not Harry, who is taking on the role of the “People’s Prince”.



As he took great delight in opening the Anfield school’s new insect hotel - dubbed “Bugingham Palace” - the heartwarming scenes showed a William many haven’t seen before. Viewers welcomed this self-deprecating and candid side to him, as the father of three kept his sense of humour while being bombarded with questions about Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two...