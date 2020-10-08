World

Mars goes postal on palm oil deforestation, but greens aren’t having a bar of it

The firm has achieved ‘deforestation-free’, but critics say a wider push is needed to get everyone in line

08 October 2020 - 19:16 By Michael Taylor

Chocolate maker Mars needs to help more palm oil producers become sustainable rather than ditching those that do not meet its standards, environmentalists said, after the confectionery giant announced it had secured “deforestation-free” supplies.

The maker of M&Ms and Snickers said this week it had simplified and reduced the number of suppliers it buys from, ensuring the palm oil in its products does not harm forests...

