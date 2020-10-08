The swing of things: did Pence do enough to fix Trump’s damage?

Vice-president and Kamala Harris were both strong in their debate, but Trump’s ticket needed the bigger boost

Mike Pence achieved on the debate stage what arguably President Donald Trump did not in a similar showdown last week: he offered a cogent and restrained case for why traditional Republicans and some swing voters should return the Trump-Pence ticket to the White House for four more years.



For Wednesday night’s vice-presidential square-off, Pence was charged with trying to steady the ship after a tumultuous week in which the president was hospitalised with the coronavirus and opinion polls showed the Republican Trump’s re-election bid against Democrat Joe Biden slipping away...