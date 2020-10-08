World

The swing of things: did Pence do enough to fix Trump’s damage?

Vice-president and Kamala Harris were both strong in their debate, but Trump’s ticket needed the bigger boost

08 October 2020 - 19:15 By James Oliphant

Mike Pence achieved on the debate stage what arguably President Donald Trump did not in a similar showdown last week: he offered a cogent and restrained case for why traditional Republicans and some swing voters should return the Trump-Pence ticket to the White House for four more years.

For Wednesday night’s vice-presidential square-off, Pence was charged with trying to steady the ship after a tumultuous week in which the president was hospitalised with the coronavirus and opinion polls showed the Republican Trump’s re-election bid against Democrat Joe Biden slipping away...

