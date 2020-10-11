Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden
In this key cohort in the battleground state where a previously unthinkable shift to the left is dividing locals
11 October 2020 - 18:54
Wearing “Ridin’ with Biden” T-shirts and sporting Biden-Harris 2020 bumper stickers, hundreds of residents of the US’ largest retirement community tootled along in a convoy of golf buggies to deliver their ballots.
Such a large turnout for a Democratic presidential candidate would have been unthinkable four years ago here in The Villages, a traditionally conservative suburb of 125,000 pensioners in central Florida...
