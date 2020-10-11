World

Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden

In this key cohort in the battleground state where a previously unthinkable shift to the left is dividing locals

11 October 2020 - 18:54 By Josie Ensor

Wearing “Ridin’ with Biden” T-shirts and sporting Biden-Harris 2020 bumper stickers, hundreds of residents of the US’ largest retirement community tootled along in a convoy of golf buggies to deliver their ballots.

Such a large turnout for a Democratic presidential candidate would have been unthinkable four years ago here in The Villages, a traditionally conservative suburb of 125,000 pensioners in central Florida...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Moment of tooth: evolution turfs our wisdom teeth, adds an artery World
  2. Unholy mess: cardinal sins expose pilfering, infighting at the Vatican World
  3. Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden World
  4. All is lost for art scholars as historians rule out existence of missing ... World
  5. Harry who? William relishes his new role as the ‘People’s Prince’ World

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...

Related articles

  1. The swing of things: did Pence do enough to fix Trump’s damage? World
  2. Viral surge, fiscal fight may sway US voters more than data World
  3. 'I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in ... World
  4. Veep is for victory: Pence braces for battle as he steps into Trump’s shoes World
  5. Footloose and fact-free: Trump’s bullying backfires in Biden showdown World
X