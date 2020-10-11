Moment of tooth: evolution turfs our wisdom teeth, adds an artery

It’s all about our choppers becoming redundant, thanks to processed food and our ever-shortening faces

Babies are no longer being born with wisdom teeth, since humans are evolving faster than at any time in the past 250 years, research has shown.



Shorter faces, extra bones in feet and legs, and an artery in the forearm are among a slew of anatomical differences recorded in modern humans. Australian scientists have said in a report that the species is experiencing a microevolution, in which changes take place over a short period of time, after reaching a “relaxed state” of natural selection...