Unholy mess: cardinal sins expose pilfering, infighting at the Vatican

Is a cardinal’s forced resignation blowback for papal reforms, or a ‘dirty tricks’ tit-for-tat with a paedo priest?

Even by the Byzantine standards of the Vatican, it has been an extraordinary week. Fallout from a scandal involving a disgraced cardinal, a London property deal gone sour, and allegations of embezzlement and unbridled nepotism have shaken the Holy See.



The characters in this tangled and oblique affair range from a Sardinian woman claiming to be an intelligence expert with links to the secret services, to a lawyer for the cardinal who had to resign after posting social media images of himself posing on a beach in skimpy Speedos...