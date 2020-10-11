Unholy mess: cardinal sins expose pilfering, infighting at the Vatican
Is a cardinal’s forced resignation blowback for papal reforms, or a ‘dirty tricks’ tit-for-tat with a paedo priest?
11 October 2020 - 18:54
Even by the Byzantine standards of the Vatican, it has been an extraordinary week. Fallout from a scandal involving a disgraced cardinal, a London property deal gone sour, and allegations of embezzlement and unbridled nepotism have shaken the Holy See.
The characters in this tangled and oblique affair range from a Sardinian woman claiming to be an intelligence expert with links to the secret services, to a lawyer for the cardinal who had to resign after posting social media images of himself posing on a beach in skimpy Speedos...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.