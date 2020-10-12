All eyes on encryption: global alliance warns of ‘severe safety risks’
While acknowledging the benefits of privacy, the Five Eyes cautioned against total encryption
12 October 2020 - 20:06
The governments of seven countries including the UK and the US have publicly warned technology companies that offering unbreakable encryption to their users “creates severe risks to public safety”.
Ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, published a statement on Sunday which called on technology companies to build ways to regularly hand encrypted private messages to police and governments...
