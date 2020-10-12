Amazon city was one of the world’s worst virus hot spots. It’s a hell hole again

Rife opportunism and state complacency blamed, along with misuse of emergency powers in Manaus

The sirens wail as the ambulance races across southern Manaus in Brazil. Inside, Dr Alessandra Said and her colleagues, in bright-blue protective gear, fight to keep their patient breathing.



The 58-year-old’s symptoms have been worsening for a week. But when the ambulance reaches one of the city’s largest hospitals, 28 DeAgosto, they find it has run out of the oxygen the man desperately needs...