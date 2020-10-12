World

Amazon city was one of the world’s worst virus hot spots. It’s a hell hole again

Rife opportunism and state complacency blamed, along with misuse of emergency powers in Manaus

12 October 2020 - 12:27 By Sarah Newy

The sirens wail as the ambulance races across southern Manaus in Brazil. Inside, Dr Alessandra Said and her colleagues, in bright-blue protective gear, fight to keep their patient breathing.

The 58-year-old’s symptoms have been worsening for a week. But when the ambulance reaches one of the city’s largest hospitals, 28 DeAgosto, they find it has run out of the oxygen the man desperately needs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 12 2020 World
  2. Amazon city was one of the world’s worst virus hot spots. It’s a hell hole again World
  3. Moment of tooth: evolution turfs our wisdom teeth, adds an artery World
  4. Unholy mess: cardinal sins expose pilfering, infighting at the Vatican World
  5. Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden World

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. In Brazil's Amazon a Covid-19 resurgence dashes herd immunity hopes World
  2. COVID-19 WRAP |107 deaths reported today South Africa
  3. Covid may kill another million, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it World
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Coronavirus has the last word as a third prominent ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Brazilian state plans deal with Russia to make Covid-19 vaccine World
  6. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus World
X